PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

Airman 1st Class Carlos Quiles Melendez, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, adjusts the levels on a power meter on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Power meters are used to measure characteristics of power such as voltage and current. The calibration of these instruments ensures the safety and effectiveness of Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)

