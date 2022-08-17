Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 4 of 7]

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

    JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A countermeasure dispenser system is calibrated on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The system checks for stray voltage in aircraft in order to protect maintainers and pilots from accidental flares. The precise calibration of equipment keeps it accurate and efficient while allowing Kadena to maintain its high operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7375559
    VIRIN: 220817-F-AF022-1968
    Resolution: 7473x4982
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    precision
    calibration
    PMEL
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT