A countermeasure dispenser system is calibrated on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. The system checks for stray voltage in aircraft in order to protect maintainers and pilots from accidental flares. The precise calibration of equipment keeps it accurate and efficient while allowing Kadena to maintain its high operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 01:51
|Photo ID:
|7375559
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-AF022-1968
|Resolution:
|7473x4982
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
