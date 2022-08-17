PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

Airman 1st Class Carlos Quiles Melendez, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, plugs a power sensor into a power measurement calibration system on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Power sensors are used to measure characteristics such as voltage and current. The calibration of these instruments ensure an accurate reading and a safe and efficient base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin)

