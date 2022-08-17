Airman 1st Class Chandler Dean, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a torque wrench on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. PMEL ensures equipment ranging from the torque wrenches used to keep F-15 Eagles flying to the scales used for U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessments are performing accurately. With an inventory of over 11,000 pieces of equipment, PMEL receives equipment in all conditions and returns it once it is repaired and calibrated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 01:51 Photo ID: 7375558 VIRIN: 220817-F-AF022-1896 Resolution: 7644x5096 Size: 1.41 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.