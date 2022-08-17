Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 3 of 7]

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

    JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman Alexis Redin 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Chandler Dean, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, calibrates a torque wrench on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. PMEL ensures equipment ranging from the torque wrenches used to keep F-15 Eagles flying to the scales used for U.S. Air Force physical fitness assessments are performing accurately. With an inventory of over 11,000 pieces of equipment, PMEL receives equipment in all conditions and returns it once it is repaired and calibrated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 01:51
    Photo ID: 7375558
    VIRIN: 220817-F-AF022-1896
    Resolution: 7644x5096
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Alexis Redin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena
    PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    precision
    calibration
    PMEL
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT