PMEL Calibrates the Power of Kadena

Airman 1st Class Carlos Quiles Melendez, a precision measurement equipment laboratory technician from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron, references a technical order on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 17, 2022. Technical orders inform technicians on topics ranging from specifications of the equipment to instructions on how to safely calibrate it. Ensuring equipment is calibrated and working precisely allows Kadena to continue being a strategic forward base and maintain superiority in airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Redin）

