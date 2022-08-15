Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22 [Image 8 of 8]

    C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Malaysian Air Force aircrew members discuss the features of the C-130J Super Hercules prior to a familiarization flight during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The flight was intended to introduce U.S. Air Force aircrew members to flying in the local area as well as showcase the Super Hercules and its capabilities to the RMAF Aircrew, who currently fly the C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    This work, C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    36th Airlift Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Indopacom
    PACANGEL22

