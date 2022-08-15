Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ricci, 347th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules onto the taxiway during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The C-130J is a multi-mission capable aircraft supporting aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, special operations and refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7373748
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-PW483-0007
|Resolution:
|7074x4716
|Size:
|13.72 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT