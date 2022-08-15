C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ricci, 347th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules onto the taxiway during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The C-130J is a multi-mission capable aircraft supporting aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, special operations and refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

