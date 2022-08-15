C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron is parked on the flightline during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The goals of Pacific Angel are to facilitate cooperation and enhance interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and allied forces through subject matter expert exchanges and humanitarian support exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

