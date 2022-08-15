A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxis toward the runway during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The goals of Pacific Angel are to facilitate cooperation and enhance interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and allied forces through subject matter expert exchanges and humanitarian support exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7373751
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-PW483-0008
|Resolution:
|6621x3724
|Size:
|9.34 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT