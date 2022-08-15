C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22

U.S. Air Force Capt. Timothy Kim, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, greets aircrew members from the Royal Malaysian Air Force prior to a familiarization flight during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The U.S. military is dedicated to strengthening relationships with regional allies and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific through operations such as Pacific Angel in order to preserve peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

