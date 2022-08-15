C-130J Super Hercules fam flight during PacAngel22

Senior Airman Roy Blackmon, 347th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, shakes hands with a Royal Malaysian aircrew member prior to a familiarization flight during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. The flight was intended to introduce U.S. Air Force aircrew members to flying in the local area as well as showcase the Super Hercules and its capabilities to the RMAF Aircrew, who currently fly the C-130 Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

