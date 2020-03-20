U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, instructs members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron on Integrated Base Defense procedures during Exercise Pacific Angel Aug. 13, 2022 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia. The goal of the exercise is to build a flexible, resilient network of security partners to promote regional stability and collectively address security challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

