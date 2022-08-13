U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

Brian Winterringer, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations special mission branch chief, talks tactics and procedures with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. Subject matter expert information exchanges with allies ensures ease of interoperability between security units during future cooperative engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

