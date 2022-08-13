U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

Members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron participate in dismounted patrol training during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. Practical mounted and dismounted patrol operations train members to work as a team and recognize the variety of possible dangers they may encounter while maneuvering across hostile terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

