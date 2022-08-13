U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron
operations superintendent, talks about Integrated Base Defense with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. The IBD mission protects the people and critical resources of U.S. Air Force, allied and partner bases by enhancing security and strengthening perimeter defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 03:49
|Photo ID:
|7368684
|VIRIN:
|220813-F-PW483-0001
|Resolution:
|6678x3756
|Size:
|13.84 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT