U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron

operations superintendent, talks about Integrated Base Defense with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. The IBD mission protects the people and critical resources of U.S. Air Force, allied and partner bases by enhancing security and strengthening perimeter defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY