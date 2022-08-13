U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, talks about Integrated Base Defense with members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 13, 2022. IBD facilitates seamless cohesion, communication, and interoperability between existing base defense systems to improve overall base defense efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 03:49 Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY