    U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics [Image 5 of 6]

    U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    03.20.2020

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, advises members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron on best practices for vehicle convoy security during Exercise Pacific Angel Aug. 13, 2022 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia. The exercise advances interoperability and builds upon established partnerships between U.S. military forces and those of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

