U.S. and Malaysian servicemembers hone base defense tactics

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lancaster, 940th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, advises members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force 211th HANDAU Squadron on best practices for vehicle convoy security during Exercise Pacific Angel Aug. 13, 2022 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia. The exercise advances interoperability and builds upon established partnerships between U.S. military forces and those of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

