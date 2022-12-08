U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive instructions before entering Abrams Gym at Fort Hood, Texas August 12, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7367986
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-PE084-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitiors Arrrive at Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT