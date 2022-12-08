FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitiors Arrrive at Fort Hood

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive instructions before entering Abrams Gym at Fort Hood, Texas August 12, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

