Soldiers with the 509th Airborne Infantry Regiment competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive a brief at Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. The Army is the best trained, best equipped and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7367987
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-PE084-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
