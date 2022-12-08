FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive on Fort Hood

U.S. Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition unload their gear and get ready to settle in for the day at Abrams Gym on Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

