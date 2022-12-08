Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive chow after arriving to Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 02:04 Photo ID: 7367989 VIRIN: 220812-A-PE084-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.76 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.