Army Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive chow after arriving to Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 02:04
|Photo ID:
|7367989
|VIRIN:
|220812-A-PE084-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT