    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 1 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Squad numbers are laid out across a table for competitors in anticipation of their arrival at Fort Hood, Texas, for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, August 12, 2022. The teams will be assigned by number and color to distinguish the different teams. These Soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 02:10
    Photo ID: 7367984
    VIRIN: 220812-A-PE084-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC22

