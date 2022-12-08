Squad numbers are laid out across a table for competitors in anticipation of their arrival at Fort Hood, Texas, for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, August 12, 2022. The teams will be assigned by number and color to distinguish the different teams. These Soldiers represent the best in the U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 02:10 Photo ID: 7367984 VIRIN: 220812-A-PE084-1001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.4 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.