    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood [Image 2 of 6]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Competitors Arrive At Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of U.S. Army Forces Command arrive at the first FORSCOM best squad competition at Fort Hood, Texas, August 12, 2022. The Army selected its best soldiers from separate divisions and brigades to compete in the inaugural competition. The best squad competition reinforces the fundamental Soldier skills and squad level tactics. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

