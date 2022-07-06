178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise

Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron search an area surrounding a simulated helicopter crash June 7, 2022 for a field exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau- exercise that provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

