Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron search an area surrounding a simulated helicopter crash June 7, 2022 for a field exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau- exercise that provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7267378
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-MJ308-1207
|Resolution:
|8100x5400
|Size:
|14.27 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
