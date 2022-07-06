Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron construct a tent at a simulated forward operating location June 7, 2022 as part of a field exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Exercises like Agile Rage 22 are re-defining Air Force operations, shifting focus to decentralised command and control for distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7267363
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-MJ308-1021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
