Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron construct a tent at a simulated forward operating location June 7, 2022 for a medical readiness exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Airmen conducted numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7267372
|VIRIN:
|220607-Z-MJ308-1130
|Resolution:
|8100x5400
|Size:
|8.27 MB
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
