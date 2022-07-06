178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise

Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron construct a tent at a simulated forward operating location June 7, 2022 for a medical readiness exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Airmen conducted numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

