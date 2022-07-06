Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron construct a tent at a simulated forward operating location June 7, 2022 as part of a field exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Through Agile Rage 22, the Air National Guard is developing and validating future tactics, techniques and procedures for distributed and austere operations during Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 13:54 Photo ID: 7267367 VIRIN: 220607-Z-MJ308-1105 Resolution: 5400x8100 Size: 4.29 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.