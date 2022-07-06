Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 17 of 24]

    178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Samantha Boylan holds a light for Tech. Sgts. Shelby McCullough and RaveenSimone Jones as they record casualty information June 7, 2022 for a field exercise during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau- exercise that provides realistic training opportunities, mimicking current and future combat environments as dictated by the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7267374
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-MJ308-1162
    Resolution: 8100x5400
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise [Image 24 of 24], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and Recovery
    Force Support Squadron
    178th Wing
    Agile Rage 22

