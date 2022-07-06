178th Force Support Squadron search and recovery exercise

Airmen assigned to the 178th Wing Force Support Squadron receive instructions for a search and recovery exercise June 7, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Northern Michigan's National All-Domain Warfighting Center is a premier training location for Agile Combat Employment, because of its unique training airspace and facilities, encompassing more than 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace; one of the largest areas of its kind in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

