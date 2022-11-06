220611-N-DN159-1022 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Matthew Kesler, from Baltimore, assigned to the “Seahawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, places a jack under the wheels of an E-2D Hawkeye on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7266990 VIRIN: 220611-N-DN159-1022 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 899.05 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.