220611-N-CY569-1112 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) Midshipman Tyler Hwangbo, from Cerritos, California, reads a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) brief on the bridge of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a RAS with USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

