220611-N-DN159-1013 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Owen Victer, from Oakdale, Connecticut, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, poses for a photo on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7266989 VIRIN: 220611-N-DN159-1013 Resolution: 3527x2899 Size: 1.04 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.