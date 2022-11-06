Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IONIAN SEA

    06.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Robledo 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220611-N-CY569-1081 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, moves supplies from USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) onto the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 05:27
    Photo ID: 7266985
    VIRIN: 220611-N-CY569-1081
    Resolution: 3728x2481
    Size: 863.11 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 14 of 14], by SN Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

