220611-N-GP384-1043 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, delivers supplies on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

