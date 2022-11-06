220611-N-TO573-1060 IONIAN SEA (June 11, 2022) Seaman Saraetta Parker, left, from Plainfield, New Jersey, gives signalman instructions to Seaman Jules Wartes, from Snellville, Georgia, in the hangar bay of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), June 11, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

