Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Angel Aguilar, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jamil Blanco, from Miami, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, stand transit watch during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:57 Photo ID: 7266072 VIRIN: 220606-N-TU663-1168 Resolution: 5143x3431 Size: 2.33 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sea&Anchor [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.