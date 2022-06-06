Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea&Anchor [Image 7 of 7]

    Sea&amp;Anchor

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Angel Aguilar, left, from Jacksonville, Florida, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jamil Blanco, from Miami, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, stand transit watch during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

