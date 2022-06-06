Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, heave in a line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7266065
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-AV191-1038
|Resolution:
|4572x3048
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
