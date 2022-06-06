Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 3 of 7]

    GRF Sea and Anchor

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, heave in a line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:56
    Photo ID: 7266067
    VIRIN: 220606-N-AV191-1056
    Resolution: 4369x2913
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRF Sea and Anchor
    GRF Sea and Anchor
    GRF Sea and Anchor
    GRF Sea and Anchor
    GRF Sea and Anchor
    GRF Sea and Anchor
    Sea&amp;Anchor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    CONAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT