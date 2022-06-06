Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Sea and Anchor

    GRF Sea and Anchor

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kyle Caliuer, from San Diego, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, stoves in a line during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:56
    Photo ID: 7266071
    VIRIN: 220606-N-TU663-1170
    Resolution: 4988x3324
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, GRF Sea and Anchor, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Navy
    US Navy
    conac

