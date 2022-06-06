Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Kyle Caliuer, from San Diego, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, stoves in a line during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7266071
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-TU663-1170
|Resolution:
|4988x3324
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT