GRF Sea and Anchor

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department, heave in a line during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Willis)

