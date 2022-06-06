Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 5 of 7]

    GRF Sea and Anchor

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harry Phelps, left, from Richmond, Virginia, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jackson Perry, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, man a 50 cal. machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

