Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harry Phelps, left, from Richmond, Virginia, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jackson Perry, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, man a 50 cal. machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:56 Photo ID: 7266070 VIRIN: 220606-N-DE539-1009 Resolution: 3085x4628 Size: 1.16 MB Location: US Hometown: FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.