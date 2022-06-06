Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Harry Phelps, left, from Richmond, Virginia, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jackson Perry, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, man a 50 cal. machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, June 6, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Timewell)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 06:56
|Photo ID:
|7266070
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-DE539-1009
|Resolution:
|3085x4628
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FREDERICKSBURG, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF Sea and Anchor [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
