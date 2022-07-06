Ramstein Air Base security forces members attend a group outing as part of the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course in Trier, Germany, June 7, 2022. The course is geared towards individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission, and tests their communication and cohesion skills through various activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7263870 VIRIN: 220607-F-XE065-1115 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.84 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post OAR: resiliency and recovery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.