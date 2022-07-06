Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post OAR: resiliency and recovery [Image 4 of 5]

    Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base security forces members attend a group outing as part of the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course in Trier, Germany, June 7, 2022. The course is geared towards individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission, and tests their communication and cohesion skills through various activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

