    Post OAR: resiliency and recovery [Image 3 of 5]

    Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. David Jenkins Chaplain, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 chaplain, guides security forces members during the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course, June 7, 2022, geared toward individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Participants were blind folded and led to a ropes course where they were challenged to see how long they would go in a circle before stopping to ask for help. The moral of the exercise was to show participants it’s okay to ask for help and rely on external resources when they cannot reach an end result individually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:57
    Photo ID: 7263869
    VIRIN: 220607-F-XE065-1038
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post OAR: resiliency and recovery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cohesion
    resiliency
    teambuilding
    RamsteinAirBase
    PostOAR/W

