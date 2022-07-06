Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. David Jenkins Chaplain, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 chaplain, guides security forces members during the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course, June 7, 2022, geared toward individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Participants were blind folded and led to a ropes course where they were challenged to see how long they would go in a circle before stopping to ask for help. The moral of the exercise was to show participants it’s okay to ask for help and rely on external resources when they cannot reach an end result individually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

