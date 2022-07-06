Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. David Jenkins, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1 chaplain, leads a group discussion during the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 7, 2022. The course is geared toward individuals who directly supported OAR or sustaining the operational mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

