Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

Scavenger hunt participants compare images to see which team worked together best to find locations during a Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course team building exercise in Trier, Germany, June 7, 2022. The course aims to assist individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission throughout OAR at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

