Security forces members attend the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course geared toward individuals who directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 7, 2022. The goal of the course is to provide individuals with knowledge and skills that help to bring closure to their OAR experience and rebuild continuity and cohesion in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7263868 VIRIN: 220607-F-XE065-1005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.91 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Post OAR: resiliency and recovery [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.