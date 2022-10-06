Post OAR: resiliency and recovery

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Leadership teams across United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa developed the Post Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome Resilience Course to assist Airmen with resiliency skills and recovery after working countless hours in support of OAR/OAW at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



Ramstein Airmen supported OAR by supporting the Afghan evacuation from Aug. 20 - Oct. 30, 2021 and was a main safe haven in Europe for more than 35,000 Afghan evacuees during OAR.



“When leadership realized the resiliency in the work center was suffering, they created this course to give individuals skills and resources to help them to evaluate what happened during OAR and bring them some closure,” said Master Sgt. Eric Frank, 86th Mission Support Group Detachment 1, Flight Chief for Chief Resilience Team. “In order to learn and grow from it, individuals need to be able to identify what they experienced before they can move forward.”



The course is available to anyone that directly supported OAR or sustained the operational mission throughout OAR.



“Ramstien’s leadership recognizes the importance of mental health and is providing opportunities for their people to get help if the need it,” said Capt. David Jenkins, 86th Mission Support Squadron, deployed chaplain. “During this course participants are able to take the time to reflect on their experiences and break down walls they built from OAR by having an open and honest conversation about what they experienced and understanding it is okay to ask for help.”



Additionally, the course focuses on teamwork and team building aspects that groups could bring back to their work centers to build cohesion and continuity.



The course is offered from May 16 to June 30, 2022, with the option of half day or full day courses. The full day course is offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes a team building event off base. The half day course is offered from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on base. Accommodations can be made for personnel on swing and night shifts.



“Being able to take this course was an awesome experience, it allowed us to talk about and look at our OAR experiences in a different light,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Tillery, 86th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer. “It brought up some suppressed feelings and helped us really understand the importance of reaching out for help outside of our comfort zone – when you need help, seek help.”



For further information contact Master Sgt. Eric Frank or Master Sgt. Gloria Siliako-Nautu at; DSN: 314-478-4591 or email: eric.frank@us.af.mil, florentine.siliakanautu@us.af.mil

