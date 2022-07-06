4th FW commander presents quarterly awards

Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander (right), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, 4th FW command chief, presents an award to Capt. Michael “Timber” Armour, 336th Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle pilot at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. Armour accepted the award on behalf of his wife, Laura Crank, 336th FS key spouse, who was named the key spouse of the 1st quarter for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

