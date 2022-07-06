Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, 4th FW command chief (right), presents an award to Rosa Ulmer, 336th Fighter Squadron commander support staff unit programs coordinator at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. Ulmer was named the civilian category one of the 1st quarter for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7263105 VIRIN: 220607-F-XN600-1217 Resolution: 3244x2157 Size: 4.17 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW commander presents quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.