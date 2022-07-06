Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, 4th FW command chief, presents an award to Staff Sgt. Hayden McAbee, 336th Fighter Generation Squadron avionics craftsman at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 7, 2022. McAbee was named the non-commissioned officer of the 1st quarter for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:19 Photo ID: 7263102 VIRIN: 220607-F-XN600-1174 Resolution: 2956x1967 Size: 3.59 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW commander presents quarterly awards [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.